< yurikvelo: Afwul play both sides: http://pastebin.com/ucqAmpxe >

not really. I looked at your analysis, but it misses the whole point.

This was a game of rook odds. It's not about attrition between equal, or even near equal players. The players were very unequal. It's about chicanery.

Here's a good example of what i mean..

In 1980 or 1981 I was playing with one friend, and a second walked into the room. We ended our game and friend 1 invited friend 2 to play me. He sat down and said.. "Ok I'll play, but you have to give me your queen" (and he snatched my Q off the board). I smiled and played 1.e4. Here's the game:

<remove white's queen> 1.e4 e5 2.Nf3 d6 3.d4 d5 4.exd5 Qxd5 5.Nc3 Qd7 6.dxe5 Bb4 7.Bd2 Nc6 8.O-O-O Qe7 9.Bb5 a6 10.Bg5 Qe6 11.Rd8#

Now.. My opponent was obviously a beginner. That much is clear. It's also clear black was not beaten by raw tactics and analysis. He lost to IDEAS. The main idea was obviously inspired by Morphy... Morphy vs Duke Karl / Count Isouard, 1858

I have never subjected my game to engine analysis (i mean, whats the point? against beginner moves??), but would not be surprised if it also had many flaws.. at least according to the progs. But the bottom line is i won in 11 moves.

So again, its not about highest level play. The players were very unequal. Nevertheless, the game was won in very short fashion not by a computer crunching bits, but with ideas beyond the understanding of the 2nd player.